Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 61702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

