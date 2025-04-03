Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 61702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SDXAY
Sodexo Stock Performance
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.