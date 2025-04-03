Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Longbow Research currently has $400.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $342.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.80. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

