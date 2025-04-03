SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.3 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SMTGF opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.