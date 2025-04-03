SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.3 days.

Shares of SMTGF opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

