Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Sky Quarry Stock Performance
Shares of Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sky Quarry has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84.
Sky Quarry Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Quarry
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.