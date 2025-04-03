Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

Shares of Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sky Quarry has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84.

Sky Quarry Company Profile

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

