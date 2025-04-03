SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Purchased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,209 shares during the period. SiriusPoint makes up about 3.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of SiriusPoint worth $129,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT opened at $17.69 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiriusPoint

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

