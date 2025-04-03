Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 51674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 74.35%.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,032,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 494,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

