Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,800 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 1,544,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,512.7 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $60.19.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
