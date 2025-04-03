Short Interest in Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Increases By 23.2%

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 979,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,069.0 days.

TGVSF stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Other segments. The company provides car, fire and contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, worker's compensation, transportation, group life, boat insurance products, tourist assistance, and credit and guarantee insurance products, as well as marine, aviation and cargo insurance.

