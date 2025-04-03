Short Interest in Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Increases By 23.2%

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 979,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,069.0 days.
Tryg A/S Price Performance
TGVSF stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.
About Tryg A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tryg A/S
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.