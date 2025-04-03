Short Interest in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Decreases By 21.3%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Marcus Price Performance
Shares of Marcus stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,953. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
Read More
