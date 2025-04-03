Short Interest in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Decreases By 21.3%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Marcus stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,953. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marcus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 246,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

