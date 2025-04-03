Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Rises By 27.6%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

