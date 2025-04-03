Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Rises By 27.6%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

