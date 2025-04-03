Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rises By 21.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

