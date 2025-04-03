Short Interest in Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Expands By 24.8%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.3 days.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.
Real Matters Company Profile
