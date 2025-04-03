Short Interest in Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Expands By 24.8%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.3 days.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

