Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Rises By 19.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

Further Reading

