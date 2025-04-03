Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Increases By 23.9%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $71.57 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

