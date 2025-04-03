Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 24.5%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.13. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.08%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

