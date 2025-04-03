Short Interest in JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Grows By 19.0%

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,740.0 days.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
JBHIF stock remained flat at C$56.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.32. JB Hi-Fi has a 12 month low of C$56.58 and a 12 month high of C$63.55.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JB Hi-Fi
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.