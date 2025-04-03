Short Interest in JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Grows By 19.0%

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,740.0 days.

JBHIF stock remained flat at C$56.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.32. JB Hi-Fi has a 12 month low of C$56.58 and a 12 month high of C$63.55.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

