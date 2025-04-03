Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Expands By 25.5%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

