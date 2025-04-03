Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expands By 27.9%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 478,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 16,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 45,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $117,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

