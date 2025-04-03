Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Decreases By 16.3%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $367,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.