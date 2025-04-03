Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Rises By 19.7%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,528,983.16. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE CWAN traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.