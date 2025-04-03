Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declines By 13.9%

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after buying an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $478,674,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,394,000 after acquiring an additional 121,452 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 655,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

