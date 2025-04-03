Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $19.35. 123,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 339,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

