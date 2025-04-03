SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,307,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

EPAM opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.74 and a 52 week high of $275.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

