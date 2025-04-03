SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 263 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

