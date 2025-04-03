SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,011,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $65,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

