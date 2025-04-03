Selway Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 68.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 139,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

