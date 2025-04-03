Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,025 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 148,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $118.84 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $515.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

