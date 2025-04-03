Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 139764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,556,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Select Medical by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,596,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,234 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 864,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

