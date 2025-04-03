Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.63 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00026390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.