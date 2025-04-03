Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.05, with a volume of 2534535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

Specifically, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

