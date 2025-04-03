Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

