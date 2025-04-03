Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $32.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schrödinger by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,685,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 555,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

