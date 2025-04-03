Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 41,825 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.84% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 381.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 520,319 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

