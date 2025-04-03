Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 215,951 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,951 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.62% of Douglas Emmett worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

