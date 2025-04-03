Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 35,820 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

