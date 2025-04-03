Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,776 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,178,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $98,720,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after buying an additional 555,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,672,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

