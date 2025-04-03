ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 151830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $803.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,994 shares of company stock worth $731,702 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

