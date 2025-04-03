Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.05.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

