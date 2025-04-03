Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.95, but opened at $55.66. Sanofi shares last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 328,642 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $135,933,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sanofi by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

