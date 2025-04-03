Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 767711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $847.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.