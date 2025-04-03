Ryvyl’s (RVYL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Shares of RVYL opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryvyl stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) by 341.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Ryvyl worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

