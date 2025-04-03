Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.75 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 69954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. This represents a 39.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

