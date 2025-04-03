Rpo LLC Purchases Shares of 24,805 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Rpo LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 83.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

