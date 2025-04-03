Rpo LLC Acquires Shares of 10,481 Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Rpo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYON stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYON shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

