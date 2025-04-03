Royal Bank of Canada Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

TSE:WELL opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

