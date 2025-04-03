Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 7.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.