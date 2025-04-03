Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $844,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $288.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.30 and a 52 week high of $291.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

