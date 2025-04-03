Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

