RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OPP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 85,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,697. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.