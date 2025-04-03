RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OPP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 85,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,697. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

