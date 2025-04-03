Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.93. 11,834,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 47,251,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

